Russian Inflation Drops Sharply in 2025

Russian annual inflation fell sharply in 2025, data from the state statistics agency showed on Friday, as Central Bank efforts to tame price growth appeared to bear fruit.

The Central Bank kept interest rates close to 20% for almost two years as high military spending, which initially gave a boost to the Russian economy, also spurred red-hot inflation.

But price growth slowed to about 5.6% last year, the Rosstat agency said.

This represents a sharp drop from the 9.5% recorded in 2024, and was also below what the Central Bank and analysts had expected.

In 2025, the Bank started to gradually ease interest rates as price growth sagged and businesses railed against high borrowing costs which have weighed on economic growth.