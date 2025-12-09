Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Downs 3 Drones on Approach to Moscow

Valeriya Kalugina / TASS

Russian air defense systems destroyed three drones as they were approaching Moscow on Tuesday evening, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin reported the downings in back-to-back Telegram posts around 5 p.m. Moscow time (2 p.m. GMT).

He did not say whether there were any casualties or damage on the ground.

Sobyanin also did not indicate where the drones fell, but stressed that emergency crews were on site dealing with the debris.

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not report its air defense systems working in or around Moscow.

Previous drone attacks targeting Moscow occurred on Dec. 4, Nov. 28 and Nov. 24.

Sobyanin boasted last week that Moscow had better defenses against drone attacks than the most advanced countries.

Moscow and its surrounding regions have been occasionally targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in 2022.

