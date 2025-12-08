Zelensky Says Kyiv Has No Right to Cede Land to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kyiv had no legal or moral right to give up land to Russia in any deal aimed at ending Moscow's nearly four-year invasion.
"Do we envision ceding territories? We have no legal right to do so, under Ukrainian law, our constitution and international law. And we don't have any moral right either," Zelensky said in an online press conference.
Zelensky said that the U.S. was trying to find a compromise on the issue.
"Russia is insisting that we give up territories, but we don't want to cede anything. We are fighting for that, as you well know."
"There are difficult problems concerning the territories and so far there has been no compromise."
Earlier, a senior official close to the talks told AFP that the question of Ukrainian territory was the "most problematic" in the negotiations.
The issue of security guarantees for Kyiv have also been among the main sticking points of the talks.
"The key is to know what our partners will be ready to do in the event of new aggression by Russia. At the moment, we have not received any answer to this question," Zelensky said.
Following his London meetings, Zelensky traveled to Brussels to hold talks with heads of NATO and the European Commission.
"Then, during the night, around 1:00 a.m. or midnight I will go to Italy," he said in his press conference.
Zelensky said that Ukrainian and European officials "are going to work on these 20 points" received from the U.S. side and that counter-proposals could be ready by Tuesday evening to be sent to Washington.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.