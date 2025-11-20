Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Army Says It Captured Key City of Kupiansk as Putin Visits Command Post

By AFP
President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at a Russian Army Group West command post. Kremlin Press Service

The Russian army claimed on Thursday to have again captured the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, a key bastion for Kyiv in the eastern Kharkiv region where Russia's soldiers have been steadily advancing.

Kyiv had retaken the eastern railway hub in September months after it fell to Moscow's troops on the first day of the 2022 invasion, but in recent months Ukraine's soldiers have been on the back foot along the front line.

Russian forces "have completed the liberation of the city of Kupiansk," Sergei Kuzovlev, commander of the western troop grouping, told President Vladimir Putin, according to comments broadcast on television. He described the city as a "key cog in Ukraine's defenses."

The news comes as Ukraine officially received a U.S. proposal to end the conflict, which, according to a senior source briefed on the draft who spoke to AFP, appeared to echo Russia's maximalist demands for Kyiv to cede territory currently controlled by Moscow.

Just prior to the announcement, the Kremlin said Putin had visited an army command post Thursday amid Russia's war on Ukraine and listened to officers' reports on the situation at the front.

"The president and supreme commander-in-chief visited one of the command posts for the western troop grouping and held a meeting with the chief of staff," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, without specifying whether the post was in Russia or occupied Ukraine.

Kupiansk had a population of around 55,000 people before the full-scale war.

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

What Trump Has Said About Ukraine Over the Years

Trump’s statements show a surprising consistency in praising Vladimir Putin and claiming he could end the war in Ukraine.
6 Min read

Kremlin Officials Hope Trump Will Hand Putin an Advantage in Ukraine – and Europe

Senior officials in the Kremlin, the Russian government and the Foreign Ministry are expressing cautious optimism about Trump’s victory in private.
5 Min read

Putin Says Hopes West 'Heard' Warning Over Long-Range Strikes

Putin made the initial threat in September after Britain and the United States mulled letting Kyiv use long-range arms against Russian targets.
1 Min read

Putin Warns West Risks ‘War’ if It Backs Ukraine Long-Range Strikes

Putin's comments came as Kyiv pressed the West to provide more powerful weapons with fewer restrictions.
3 Min read