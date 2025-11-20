Russian Army Says It Captured Key City of Kupiansk as Putin Visits Command Post

The Russian army claimed on Thursday to have again captured the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk, a key bastion for Kyiv in the eastern Kharkiv region where Russia's soldiers have been steadily advancing.

Kyiv had retaken the eastern railway hub in September months after it fell to Moscow's troops on the first day of the 2022 invasion, but in recent months Ukraine's soldiers have been on the back foot along the front line.

Russian forces "have completed the liberation of the city of Kupiansk," Sergei Kuzovlev, commander of the western troop grouping, told President Vladimir Putin, according to comments broadcast on television. He described the city as a "key cog in Ukraine's defenses."