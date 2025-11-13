Epstein Tried Contacting Lavrov to Discuss Trump, Emails Reveal

The late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein attempted to pass a message to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about U.S. President Donald Trump weeks before he first met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing newly released emails.

The messages were among hundreds released by congressional investigators this week, shedding light on Epstein’s extensive network of foreign contacts. The emails, obtained after a Democratic subpoena of Epstein’s estate, span years and cover interactions with Russian officials and others close to Trump.

In a June 24, 2018, email to former Norwegian prime minister and then-Council of Europe leader Thorbjørn Jagland, Epstein proposed meeting Lavrov.

“I think you might suggest to putin that lavrov can get insight on [Trump] talking to me,” the email, which came nearly a month before Trump met Putin in Helsinki, read.

Jagland wrote that he would meet Lavrov’s assistant the following day and could propose a connection with Epstein. It is unclear if any contact between the two was ever made.