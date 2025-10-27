Putin Hosts North Korean Foreign Minister in Moscow, Hails Deepening Ties With Pyongyang

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that his country's ties with North Korea were developing "as planned" as he hosted North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in the Kremlin.

Choe passed on "warm wishes" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after she had earlier hailed the "spiritual closeness" between Moscow and Pyongyang during a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The visit is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic exchanges between the two countries and comes just days after Kim pledged to advance military ties with Moscow.

Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year inked a mutual defense pact, while Pyongyang dispatched thousands of troops to help Moscow's army fight off Ukrainian troops after they captured territory in Russia’s western Kursk region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would host Choe, but provided no details on what the pair would discuss.

