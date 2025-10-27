Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Hosts North Korean Foreign Minister in Moscow, Hails Deepening Ties With Pyongyang

By AFP
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that his country's ties with North Korea were developing "as planned" as he hosted North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in the Kremlin.

Choe passed on "warm wishes" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after she had earlier hailed the "spiritual closeness" between Moscow and Pyongyang during a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The visit is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic exchanges between the two countries and comes just days after Kim pledged to advance military ties with Moscow.

Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year inked a mutual defense pact, while Pyongyang dispatched thousands of troops to help Moscow's army fight off Ukrainian troops after they captured territory in Russia’s western Kursk region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would host Choe, but provided no details on what the pair would discuss.

The visit is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic exchanges between the two countries, and comes just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to advance military ties with Moscow.

Read more about: North Korea , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Putin Hails North Korea’s Support for Ukraine War as He Lands in Pyongyang

The visit is set to boost defense ties between the two nuclear-armed countries as Moscow pursues its war in Ukraine.
3 Min read

Kremlin Confirms Putin's Trip to North Korea

Vladimir Putin's trip to the world's most reclusive country comes amid suspicions that Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with weapons.
2 Min read

North Korea's Kim Hails Ties With Russia Ahead of Reported Putin Visit

South Korean media said the Kremlin leader's trip to the isolated country could take place "as early as next week."
2 Min read

N. Korea’s Kim Arrives in Russia for Putin Talks

Experts say Moscow likely seeks artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, which in return could ask for food aid and advanced technology...
2 Min read