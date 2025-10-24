Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow Suburb Injures 5 as Russia Reports Overnight Barrage

@vorobiev_live

An overnight wave of Ukrainian drones struck multiple Russian regions, injuring at least five people, including a child, when one aircraft slammed into an apartment block outside Moscow, regional authorities said Friday.

One drone hit an apartment on the 14th floor of a high-rise building in the city of Krasnogorsk, northwest of the capital, according to Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov.

Four adults were hospitalized with head injuries, fractures and shrapnel wounds, while a young boy sustained lighter injuries.

Photographs shared on Vorobyov’s Telegram channel showed the exposed interior of the damaged apartment, with blown-out walls and heavy structural damage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones over 13 regions during the night, including one over the Moscow region. Friday marked the second consecutive night of more than 100 Ukrainian drones being launched at targets inside Russia.

Local officials said the attacks also caused power outages and fires in the mining town of Novoshakhtinsk, in southern Russia’s Rostov region, where the Defense Ministry said 34 Ukrainian drones had been downed.

In the Belgorod region, authorities reported 21 injured residents over the past 24 hours, two of them in serious condition. Both the Belgorod and Rostov regions are located near the border with Ukraine.

Officials in Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula, Tver and other regions said emergency services were working at the impact sites and that there were no victims.

Airports in southern Russia’s Volgograd, Gelendzhik and Krasnodar temporarily suspended flights overnight. 

By Friday morning, restrictions remained in place at Kaluga airport, while Moscow’s Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports also briefly halted operations.

Later Friday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said three more drones were shot down on approach to the capital. 

The Defense Ministry reported downing 25 additional Ukrainian drones in the morning, most of them over the Bryansk and Tula regions.

