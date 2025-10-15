St. Petersburg Street Musician Arrested After Viral Anti-Putin Performance

Police in St. Petersburg arrested an 18-year-old street musician after a video of her leading a crowd in singing an anti-Putin rock song went viral, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Fontanka news website, the musician, whose name is Diana Loginova, could face two administrative charges of “discrediting” the Russian military and organizing an unauthorized public gathering. She could also face up to 15 days in administrative detention.

Loginova, who performs under the name Naoko with the band Stoptime, was filmed earlier this week leading a crowd in central St. Petersburg in singing the lyrics to the exiled rapper Noize MC’s hit song “Swan Lake Cooperative.”

The Swan Lake ballet became a symbol of the collapse of the Soviet Union after it was broadcast on state television uninterrupted for three days during the upheaval of August 1991. The Noize MC song title and lyrics also reference the notorious Ozero (“Lake”) dacha cooperative, which was formed in the mid-1990s by Putin’s longtime friends and associates.

“I want to watch the ballet, let the swans dance. Let the old man shake in fear for his lake,” the crowd in St. Petersburg was heard singing in the viral video.