St. Petersburg Street Musician Arrested After Viral Anti-Putin Performance

Police in St. Petersburg arrested an 18-year-old street musician after a video of her leading a crowd in singing an anti-Putin rock song went viral, local media reported on Wednesday.
According to the Fontanka news website, the musician, whose name is Diana Loginova, could face two administrative charges of “discrediting” the Russian military and organizing an unauthorized public gathering. She could also face up to 15 days in administrative detention.
Loginova, who performs under the name Naoko with the band Stoptime, was filmed earlier this week leading a crowd in central St. Petersburg in singing the lyrics to the exiled rapper Noize MC’s hit song “Swan Lake Cooperative.”
The Swan Lake ballet became a symbol of the collapse of the Soviet Union after it was broadcast on state television uninterrupted for three days during the upheaval of August 1991. The Noize MC song title and lyrics also reference the notorious Ozero (“Lake”) dacha cooperative, which was formed in the mid-1990s by Putin’s longtime friends and associates.
“I want to watch the ballet, let the swans dance. Let the old man shake in fear for his lake,” the crowd in St. Petersburg was heard singing in the viral video.
A court banned “Swan Lake Cooperative” as “extremist” in May 2025, ruling that the song constituted “propaganda for a violent government overthrow” and a threat to the “moral and ethical development” of minors.
Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Noize MC, whose real name is Ivan Alexeyev, a “foreign agent” in November 2022. He relocated to Lithuania after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Neither Loginova, who has previously taken part and won national and international student music competitions, nor the St. Petersburg police have publicly commented on the reported arrest.
On its Telegram channel, the band Stoptime wrote that its Tuesday night performance was canceled without providing a reason.
“We’ll be back to you very soon,” the band said that morning after urging subscribers to avoid sharing videos of their performances online.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.