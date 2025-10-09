Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Missiles Exploded Near Azerbaijani Plane That Crashed Last Year, Putin Says

The site of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in December 2024. Azamat Sarsenbayev/AP/TASS

President Vladimir Putin told Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev on Thursday that two Russian anti-aircraft missiles had exploded several meters from an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet that crashed last year, killing 38 people on board.

The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 jet was flying from Baku to Grozny in the republic of Chechnya on Dec. 25 when it disappeared from radar near Russia’s Caspian Sea coast before crashing near the Kazakh city of Aktau. 

This is a breaking news story.

Read more about: Putin , Azerbaijan , Aircrash

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Azerbaijan Says Russia Pledged To Punish Those Responsible for Plane Crash

Authorities in Moscow have still not said whether a Russian surface-to-air missile was responsible for the aircraft’s downing last week.
2 Min read

Azerbaijan Demands Russia Admit to Firing on Plane Before Crash

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused authorities in Russia of initially trying to cover up the cause of the deadly accident.
2 Min read

Putin Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ease Tensions in Rare Meeting

Putin gathered the leaders for a face-to-face meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. 

Putin Urges Post-Soviet Allies to Support Embattled Armenian PM

Putin defended Pashinyan's agreement to a Moscow-brokered peace deal as the Armenian prime minister faces outrage at home.