Azerbaijan Shuts Russia Today Office Amid Media Clampdown

Azerbaijan has shut down the representative office of Russia's state-run media group in the country, officials said Monday, the latest instance of a clampdown on foreign media.

Last week, the oil-rich Caspian nation's authorities ordered the BBC to close its office, in what the British broadcaster denounced as a "move against press freedom."

"Representative office of Russia Today in Azerbaijan has been closed," foreign ministry spokesman Ayahan Hajizade told journalists, adding that "From now on, they may operate in Azerbaijan with only one correspondent."

Hajizade also announced that Baku had revoked the accreditation of a Voice of America correspondent.

The Russian group had been represented in Azerbaijan through one of its subsidiaries, the Sputnik news agency.