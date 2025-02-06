Azerbaijan Orders Closure of Russian Cultural Diplomacy Agency in Baku

Azerbaijani authorities ordered the closure of the local branch of Rossotrudnichestvo, a Russian state-funded cultural diplomacy agency, Azerbaijani media reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“Azerbaijan itself has become a donor country and does not need assistance from abroad, especially when it is provided through opaque schemes and organizations clearly involved in intelligence gathering,” the Azerbaijani news agency Report quoted one source as saying.

Baku also ordered the closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday due to “the lack of legal basis” for its operations in the country, Turkish media reported, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizade.

Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov later confirmed that Azerbaijani authorities had requested the closure of the agency’s “Russian House” cultural center in Baku “due to the lack of legal registration.”

“The comparison between us, the ‘Russian House’ in Baku, and USAID doesn’t hold water,” Primakov said. “We were never involved in... any political matters.”