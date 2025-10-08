World Bank Cuts Russia's Growth Outlook, Warns of Long-Term Stagnation

Russia’s economy is heading toward stagnation rather than a “managed slowdown,” the World Bank said in its latest forecast, cutting its growth outlook and warning that output is unlikely to rise more than 1% per year through 2028.

The lender now expects Russia’s GDP to grow 0.9% in 2025, down from 1.4% in its June forecast, 0.8% in 2026 and 1% in 2027. It also projects a 0.4% decline in investment this year and a further 0.2% fall next year before modest recovery in 2027.

The World Bank cited falling oil prices, weaker exports and high interest rates as key drags on growth, saying fiscal stimulus has largely run its course while private demand and investment are under pressure. A persistent labor shortage is also likely to limit output.

The bank expects Russia’s budget deficit to widen to 2.9% of GDP this year — higher than the Finance Ministry’s 2.6% forecast — and to remain near 2.7% in 2026-27.

Inflation, however, is seen easing from 7.5% this year to 4.5% in 2026 and 4% in 2027.