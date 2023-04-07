Ruble Tumbles to 12-Month Low as Kremlin Greenlights Shell Sale

After months of relative stability, the Russian ruble continued to weaken rapidly against major currencies on Friday, a trend that analysts say has been spurred by increased imports and a surge in foreign capital outflows.

This week the Russian currency slumped to its lowest level since last April. On Friday it was trading above 83 rubles to the dollar, and more than 91 rubles against the euro, according to data published by the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Analysts previously attributed the ruble's weakening to the end of the Russian tax year, when major exporters typically trade foreign currency for rubles to meet their payment obligations to the state budget, the RBC business daily said.

At the same time, the ruble is facing pressure from trade inflows as imports gain momentum and exports continue to decline.

But President Vladimir Putin's recent approval of a deal that permits British energy giant Shell to offload its stake in the Sakhalin-2 oil pipeline project in Russia's Far East has added to the mix of forces pulling down on the ruble.

The arrangement allows Shell to transfer over 94 billion rubles ($1.2 billion) in proceeds from its pipeline project sale abroad. Novatek, Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, is set to acquire the stake as part of the deal.

Scores of foreign companies have pulled out of Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last year despite being banned from selling their assets in Russia without approval from a special government commission.

Bloomberg Economics estimates that foreign companies leaving Russia last year collectively sold assets worth between $15 billion and $20 billion.

Around 2,000 foreign companies are waiting to receive permission from the Russian government to sell their Russia-based operations and repatriate capital abroad.