Ukraine War Drives Up Russia’s Auto Part Prices – Kommersant

Prices for car parts in Russia have gone up by an average of 31% since Moscow invaded Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday.

Industry experts cite currency volatility, non-transparent pricing and logistical issues for the shortage of spare parts that is driving up prices. While some parts were in short supply during the Covid-19 pandemic, EU sanctions and limited supply routes since the invasion began in late February have exacerbated the situation.

Government measures like quasi-legal imports and allowing non-original parts in car repair insurance calculations have done little to control prices and increase availability, Kommersant reported.