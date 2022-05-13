Ukraine War Drives Up Russia’s Auto Part Prices – Kommersant

Prices for car parts in Russia have gone up by an average of 31% since Moscow invaded Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday.
Industry experts cite currency volatility, non-transparent pricing and logistical issues for the shortage of spare parts that is driving up prices. While some parts were in short supply during the Covid-19 pandemic, EU sanctions and limited supply routes since the invasion began in late February have exacerbated the situation.
Government measures like quasi-legal imports and allowing non-original parts in car repair insurance calculations have done little to control prices and increase availability, Kommersant reported.
“On the whole, spare part inventory is shrinking,” said Alexei Gulyayev, deputy general director for Russia’s major dealer Avilon.
“There’s enough spare parts in stock for two to four months of work,” Gulyayev told Kommersant.
Between February and late April, prices for bumpers rose by 33%, headlights by 32% and fenders by 31%; doors, hoods and grilles have gotten 30% more expensive, while glasses saw the smallest increase of 26%.
Ford was the runaway leader with an 83% price increase in body repair parts, according to Tinkoff Insurance data cited by Kommersant.
Parts for Subaru, Mercedes-Benz and BMW followed with more than 40% increases. On the lower end, Lexus, Toyota and Hyundai saw increases ranging from 15% to 20%.