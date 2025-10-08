Russian Nuclear Engineer Sentenced to 18 Years on Treason, Terrorism Charges

A Russian nuclear engineer has been sentenced to 18 years in a maximum-security prison for donating to Ukraine-based paramilitary units of Russian citizens, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing court records.

Ruslan Shadiyev, a research engineer at the Russian Federal Nuclear Center (RFNC–VNIIEF) in Sarov, Nizhny Novgorod region, was convicted of treason and aiding terrorist activity by the the Second Western District Military Court.

Investigators said Shadiyev transferred around 1,200 rubles ($13) from his cryptocurrency wallet to the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, two units of Russian citizens fighting on Ukraine’s side that Moscow has designated as terrorist organizations.

Some funds also reportedly went to Idite Lesom (“Get Lost”), a human rights group that helps Russians escape military service that is designated as a “foreign agent,” prosecutors said.

Shadiev had pleaded for leniency in court, saying he was unaware of the recipients’ legal status as terrorist organizations and that he believed he was donating to people in need.