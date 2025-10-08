Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Nuclear Engineer Sentenced to 18 Years on Treason, Terrorism Charges

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

A Russian nuclear engineer has been sentenced to 18 years in a maximum-security prison for donating to Ukraine-based paramilitary units of Russian citizens, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing court records.

Ruslan Shadiyev, a research engineer at the Russian Federal Nuclear Center (RFNC–VNIIEF) in Sarov, Nizhny Novgorod region, was convicted of treason and aiding terrorist activity by the the Second Western District Military Court.

Investigators said Shadiyev transferred around 1,200 rubles ($13) from his cryptocurrency wallet to the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, two units of Russian citizens fighting on Ukraine’s side that Moscow has designated as terrorist organizations.

Some funds also reportedly went to Idite Lesom (“Get Lost”), a human rights group that helps Russians escape military service that is designated as a “foreign agent,” prosecutors said.

Shadiev had pleaded for leniency in court, saying he was unaware of the recipients’ legal status as terrorist organizations and that he believed he was donating to people in need.

According to Kommersant, his relatives later sold property and donated several million rubles to support Russia’s war effort in an attempt to mitigate the consequences.

However, the court rejected his appeal, leaving the verdict in force. His defense team said it plans to challenge the ruling before the Supreme Court’s Military Collegium.

Shadiyev’s case comes amid a wider crackdown under Russia’s treason and espionage laws since the invasion of Ukraine.

According to data from the Kirill Parubets Analytical Center, Russian courts issued 224 treason or espionage verdicts in the first half of 2025 alone, the highest number in modern Russian history.

A total of 232 people faced such charges during that period, meaning courts handed down nearly two convictions per working day on average. By comparison, 167 people were convicted under similar articles in all of 2023, and 143 in the first half of 2024. Every case resulted in a guilty verdict and a real prison sentence.

Read more about: Science , Court case

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Top Russian Hypersonic Scientist Sentenced to 7 Years for Treason

Alexander Kuranov, 76, was the head of a St. Petersburg state research institute who oversaw the Soviet-era Ayaks hypersonic aircraft program.
1 Min read

Russian Physicist Sentenced to 12 Years for Treason

Anatoly Gubanov was accused of passing secret hypersonic development materials to Dutch colleagues with whom he collaborated on the world’s first civil...
1 Min read

Russian Aerospace Scientist Jailed 12 Years for Treason – Reports

Valery Golubkin, 71, was accused of passing on state secrets while working on a collaboration with the EU on the world’s first civil hypersonic airliner...
2 Min read

To Infinity and Beyond: The Polytech Film Festival Opens in Moscow

Climate change, virtual reality and a masterclass on eating insects are just some of the highlights of the upcoming 360° Science and Technology Film Festival...