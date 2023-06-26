Russian Aerospace Scientist Jailed 12 Years for Treason – Reports

A Moscow court has sentenced a Russian aerospace scientist to 12 years in prison on charges of treason linked to his participation in a multinational high-speed flight project, media reported Monday.

Valery Golubkin, 71, was detained in April 2021 on suspicion of passing state secrets to a NATO country that was not identified at the time.

The Moscow City Court found Golubkin guilty of high treason and handed him a 12-year sentence in a maximum-security penal colony, according to the independent news website Mediazona.

Prosecutors last week requested a 12-year prison sentence for Golubkin.

The more than two years that Golubkin spent in pre-trial detention will count toward his sentence, Mediazona reported.

Golubkin, a professor at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), has denied the charges against him.

Golubkin’s treason case surrounds claims that, together with his Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) boss Anatoly Gubanov, he had shared secret hypersonic development materials as part of a collaboration with the EU on the world’s first civil hypersonic airliner, the HEXAFLY-INT.