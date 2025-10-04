Russian Rail Strikes Kill One, Wound Dozens as Attacks Intensify Near Ukraine’s Front

The head of Ukraine's railways said Saturday that Russia was intensifying a campaign of air strikes on the network in an attempt to isolate frontline communities ahead of winter.

Ukrainian Railways CEO Oleksandr Pertsovsky also warned that Russian drone strikes were becoming more precise, complicating Kyiv's ability to fend off incoming attacks.

Russia launched drones at two passenger trains in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Saturday, killing one person and wounding dozens, according to Ukrainian officials.

“We clearly see the intensification of enemy attacks on the railway infrastructure,” Pertsovsky told reporters, including AFP.

“There is no military purpose whatsoever,” he said.

“The only purpose is to sow panic among people... that the connection will be destroyed and people will be left alone,” he added.

Speaking via video call while on a train to Shostka, the station that was hit, he said there had been “40 major attacks” on railway infrastructure since August, “pretty much every other day.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Saturday's attack, which occurred around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Russian border, “savage.”

He posted a video showing a mangled train carriage engulfed in flames with twisted metal and busted windows.