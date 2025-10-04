'A Bit Unusual': Russia's Sochi Resort Grapples With Ukrainian Drones

Internet blackouts have become a fact of daily life in the Russian city of Sochi, which is coming under increasing threat of retaliatory Ukrainian drone strikes.

Russia's authorities have tried to shield their citizens from the fallout of Moscow's offensive on Ukraine, launched in 2022, but as Kyiv ups its own long-range drone attacks on Russian territory, disruptions to daily life have become more and more frequent.

“The last few months have been difficult. We are being constantly disconnected. Usually during the night and morning, there are alerts about drones,” Nadezhda Gorshanova, a 23-year-old sports coach from the city told AFP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to increasingly target Russian energy and military sites — a bid to cut off Moscow's vital energy revenues and a response to more than three years of near-daily attacks by the Russian army.

Under almost constant fire, millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes in the south and east and tens of thousands have been killed.

Air raids blare out daily across the country, including in the capital Kyiv — forcing exhausted residents to either scramble to the nearest metro station or air shelter for cover, or risk the increasing likelihood of a drone or missile hit.