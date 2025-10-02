Russia and Ukraine Exchange Captured Soldiers, Civilians in New Swap

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday exchanged 185 captured soldiers each in the latest prisoner swap agreed during bilateral talks in Istanbul in July, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on social media.
The military also said “20 civilians were returned” without providing further details.
“Russian military personnel and civilians are currently located on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance,” the ministry added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the exchange, posting pictures of the released Ukrainians, wrapped in national flags, smiling and their heads looking freshly shaved.
"Alongside our defenders, civilians are also returning home — 20 of our people. Everyone will definitely receive all the support they need," Zelensky said on social media.
"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, we have already brought over 7,000 of our people home," he added.
Large-scale prisoner exchanges were the only tangible result of three rounds of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul between May and July.
The two sides have also conducted several rounds of repatriation of fallen soldiers, the exchanges being the only areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Russia amid the war.
Tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed on both sides since Russia launched the invasion in 2022, though neither side regularly publishes data on their own casualties.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.