Russia Intensified Drone, Missile Strikes on Ukraine in September – AFP Analysis

Russia intensified its long-range missile and drone strikes on Ukraine in September, an AFP analysis of data from Kyiv's Air Force showed, attacks that came amid a spate of alleged Russian airspace violations into Europe and as peace talks froze.

NATO boosted its defenses along its eastern borders throughout the month as it accused Moscow of testing the alliance's air defenses with drone incursions into several members and by flying military jets in Estonian airspace.

Russia fired some 5,638 long-range drones and 185 missiles in overnight attacks throughout the month — up 36% compared with August.

Moscow had temporarily scaled back its strikes ahead of the Aug. 15 summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

But that meeting failed to make any progress. Russia said in September that talks with Ukraine were "on pause" and vowed to press its offensive.