Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 2 in Moscow Region

A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone strike killed a child and his grandmother in a town outside Moscow overnight, regional authorities said Monday.

“Last night, air defense forces shot down four drones in Voskresensk and Kolomna,” Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov wrote on Telegram.

Both cities are located less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Moscow.

“Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred in Voskresensk: two people died in a fire in a private home — a 76-year-old woman and her 6-year-old grandson,” Vorobyov said.

Telegram channels with links to Russia’s security services published videos claiming to show the moment air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones over Voskresensk, as well as the burning house.

Several other buildings were damaged in Voskresensk, the governor added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said 84 Ukrainian drones were “intercepted and destroyed by air defense alert systems during the night.” Four were shot down over the Moscow region, while more than half targeted western Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod regions near the Ukrainian border.

A day earlier, a massive Russian drone and missile attack against Ukraine lasting 12 hours killed at least four people in Kyiv.

Ukraine said it had been targeted by 595 drones and 48 missiles that night, most of which were shot down by air defenses.

Throughout the war, Russia has fired hundreds of drones at Ukraine in nightly barrages. Kyiv has launched retaliatory strikes, mainly targeting energy infrastructure.

