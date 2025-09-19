Russian Police Question Holders of Kazakh Bank Cards – Reports

Russian police have begun summoning citizens who remotely obtained bank cards in neighboring Kazakhstan, media outlets reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

Several cardholders told the Ostorozhno Novosti Telegram news channel that law enforcement officials had informed them about an ongoing investigation in Kazakhstan. Russia’s Interior Ministry reportedly claimed it was looking into “more than 1,000” Russian holders of Kazakh bank cards.

Neither the authorities in Kazakhstan nor in Russia have publicly commented on the reported investigation.

Remote applications for Kazakh bank cards surged after Visa and Mastercard pulled out of Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.