Woman Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Belgorod

A woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the southwestern city of Belgorod, regional officials said on Friday, after the Russian Defense Ministry reported downing hundreds of drones across the country overnight.
Belgorod region Governor Vyachelsav Gladkov confirmed the woman’s death but did not provide further details. Local Telegram news channels shared photos of police cordoning off a bus stop and covering a body with aluminum foil.
Around an hour later, Gladkov said a civilian was injured in a separate strike on the nearby village of Krasny Oktyabr, located 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the Ukrainian border.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region between 8:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Friday, though it did not say whether any reached their targets.
The military said it intercepted 221 Ukrainian drones across Russia overnight. More than half were reportedly downed in the Bryansk and Smolensk regions, which border Belarus and where joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises are underway.
In the northwestern Leningrad region, 28 drones were shot down, according to local officials. A fire broke out on a vessel in the coastal town of Primorsk, but Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said the blaze was quickly put out.
Primorsk, located on the Gulf of Finland, is Russia’s largest oil-loading port, handling about 72 million tons of crude annually.
