Russia Boosts Funding for Aging and Longevity Research as Putin Ponders Immortality

Russia’s state science foundation has ramped up its support for medical research into aging and life extension in recent years, the exiled news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported Friday.

The Russian Science Foundation (RSF), set up in 2013 to back basic and applied research, supported 43 projects on aging between 2021 and 2025 compared with just seven in 2016-2020, Novaya Gazeta Europe reported.

One of the projects to receive funding was led by President Vladimir Putin’s alleged daughter.

The foundation’s main grants currently range from 4 million to 7 million rubles ($47,000-$83,000) a year, with possible extensions. By comparison, the typical grant amount in 2017 ranged from 3 million to 6 million rubles ($36,000-$71,000).

By RSF’s own figures, minimum funding for aging-related projects rose from 21 million rubles ($250,000) in 2016-2020 to at least 172 million rubles ($2 million) in 2021-2025.