Climate Change to Transform Russia’s Landscape By 2100 – Study

Russia’s geography will dramatically change by the end of the century if climate change continues at its current pace, scientists at Aalmo University in Finland have predicted in a new study. If the global climate warms by 3.7 degrees Celsius, radical climate zone changes will touch most of the planet’s regions, threatening around one-third of the global food supply, the scientists wrote. In this scenario, much of Russia’s boreal forests and tundra could disappear by 2100 — while cities like St. Petersburg and Moscow could be surrounded by desert, the Finnish scientists projected in the study published last Friday.

During the baseline period of 1970-2000, most of Russia’s territory was classified as boreal forest, tundra or cool temperate forests. But by 2100, most of the country’s tundra and boreal zones could vanish, the Finnish scientists projected in the study published last Friday. Cool temperate forests around St. Petersburg and Moscow would transform into temperate deserts which now exist in places like Kazakhstan and the Mojave Desert in the American Southwest. Meanwhile, Russia’s steppes would be replaced by temperate deserts as they move from southern Siberia to eastern Siberia. Most of geographical Europe (including eastern Russia) may be classified as chaparral, temperate or tropical forest zones by the century’s end if current trends hold, the study said.