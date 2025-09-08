Billionaire Abramovich Faces Jersey Money Laundering and Sanctions Probe

A Swiss court has ruled to grant the Island of Jersey access to banking records as part of a money laundering and sanctions investigation into Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

Jersey, a British Crown dependency, filed its request for criminal assistance with Switzerland in June 2022, according to the compliance services firm Comsure. Abramovich’s lawyers had appealed to block the transfer of documents, but a Swiss court rejected that appeal in May.

The investigation focuses on allegations that Abramovich paid bribes in the 1990s to acquire the Russian oil company Sibneft and may have breached sanctions laws following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich bought Sibneft in 1995 for around $100 million and later sold a 73% stake to the state-owned energy giant Gazprom for $13 billion. Jersey officials allege the proceeds were routed through trusts and companies based on the island, according to Comsure.