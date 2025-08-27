Mayor of Central Russia’s Vladimir Arrested in Alleged ‘Cemetery Mafia’ Probe

Law enforcement authorities have arrested the mayor of the city of Vladimir in central Russia, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Agents from the Federal Security Service (FSB) broke down the door to Mayor Dmitry Naumov’s office and waited for him to show up for work, according to the pro-Kremlin tabloid Argumenty i Fakty.

An unnamed law enforcement source later told the state-run TASS news agency that Naumov, a member of the ruling United Russia party, is suspected of large-scale fraud. The source did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, local broadcaster Zebra TV suggested that Naumov’s arrest may be linked to an alleged organized crime group described as a “cemetery mafia.”

In May, Naumov dismissed two of his staff members “in connection with the current situation in the city’s funeral services.” That same month, 10 people were arrested on suspicion of inflating funeral prices in the Vladimir region.

There was no official confirmation of Naumov’s arrest or any charges against him. The reports of his arrest come less than three weeks before municipal council elections in Vladimir are scheduled to take place.

Naumov was appointed mayor by the Vladimir city council in November 2022.