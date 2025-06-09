Krasnoyarsk Mayor Arrested on Bribery Charges

The mayor of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk was arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe, law enforcement authorities and Russian media reported on Monday.
Vladislav Loginov, a member of the ruling United Russia party, has served as mayor since 2022. Local news outlet NGS24 reported that searches were conducted at his home and City Hall, while police sources told the TASS news agency that Loginov was being transferred to Moscow for a pre-trial hearing to determine his detention status.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Loginov is suspected of having received more than 180 million rubles ($2.3 million) in bribes from the CEO of a private company between 2018 and 2024 while serving as first vice mayor and then later as mayor.
“The bribes came in the form of cash and payment for the construction of a private bathhouse on land owned by Loginov,” Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said. “In exchange, he allegedly ensured the company would win contracts from the Krasnoyarsk municipal agency for road repair, infrastructure and urban development.”
The local branch of the right-wing Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) called the arrest “not a surprise” and “the logical outcome of the policies pursued by Loginov and his entourage.” LDPR previously demanded the mayor’s resignation, accusing him of involvement in alleged corruption schemes related to public transit, garbage collection and tree removal.
Rumors that Loginov could be facing trouble with law enforcement first surfaced in the spring of 2024. Last summer, Dekard Khanagyan, a businessman linked to a municipal contracting scheme, was arrested on accusations of receiving public roadwork contracts through a kickback arrangement involving city officials close to the mayor.
In March, local councilman Vyacheslav Dyukov claimed that officials from City Hall were giving testimony en masse against Loginov and his adviser, Artur Arutyunyan, who was arrested in late February on suspicion of abuse of power.
Loginov has held multiple roles in city government since 2012, including deputy head of the municipal economy department, head of two city districts and first vice mayor.
