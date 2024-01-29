Ex-Tomsk Mayor Targeted By Navalny Investigation Convicted of Abuse of Power

A Siberian court has found the former mayor of Tomsk guilty of abuse of power, Russian media reported Monday, over three years after he became the center of an anti-corruption expose by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Tomsk’s Sovetsky District Court found ex-mayor Ivan Klyayn guilty of abusing his power during a road construction project, adding to a previous sentence where he was found guilty of abusing power and illegally running a business.

He was sentenced to a total of 2 years and 9 months in prison.

But the Sovetsky District Court on Monday said that Klyayn’s time spent in pre-trial detention and under house arrest would count toward his sentence, and he was released following the hearing.