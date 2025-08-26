Trump Says He Spoke to Putin Again After White House Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he has spoken again with Russia’s Vladimir Putin following last week’s multilateral talks in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

“Every conversation I have with him is a good conversation. And then, unfortunately, a bomb is loaded up into Kyiv or someplace, and I get very angry about it,” Trump told reporters when asked about the outcome of the phone call.

Before Monday, Trump’s most recent call with Putin had been known to take place on Aug. 18. The president did not provide any details about the latest conversation with the Kremlin leader.

Trump had announced after hosting Zelensky and European leaders at the White House last week that preparations were apparently underway for a face-to-face meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, to be followed by a trilateral summit that would include him.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said since then that no such meeting is planned and accused Zelensky of refusing to make concessions in peace talks, even as Moscow continues to push its own maximalist demands.

Asked on Monday why Putin refuses to meet with the Ukrainian president, Trump said: “Because he doesn’t like him.” Still, the president insisted he believed a peace settlement was within reach, telling reporters that “I think we’re going to get the war done.”