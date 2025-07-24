Passenger Plane Crash in Russia’s Far East Kills All 49 on Board

All 49 people aboard an Antonov An-24 passenger plane that crashed in Russia’s Far East on Thursday were killed, state media reported, citing emergency officials.

The Angara Airlines flight lost contact with ground dispatchers around 1 p.m. local time while flying several kilometers from the airport in the town of Tynda, located in the Amur region.

The plane had originated in Khabarovsk, made a stop in Blagoveshchensk and was en route to Tynda. Among those on board were six crew members.

Emergency officials said the aircraft did not issue a distress signal or report any technical issues before it disappeared from radar.