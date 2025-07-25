Black Box Recovered From Deadly Plane Crash in Amur Region

Emergency crews have recovered the flight recorder of an Antonov An-24 passenger plane that crashed in Russia’s Far East, killing all 48 people on board, authorities said Friday.

The black box will be sent to Moscow for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation into the crash, according to a statement posted on the Russian government’s official Telegram channel.

The Angara Airlines flight lost contact with ground dispatchers around 1 p.m. local time on Thursday while flying several kilometers from the airport in the town of Tynda, located in the Amur region. The plane had originated in Khabarovsk, made a stop in Blagoveshchensk and was en route to Tynda.

Emergency officials said the aircraft did not issue a distress signal or report any technical issues before it disappeared from radar. Rescue teams later located the charred wreckage approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Tynda, a town of less than 30,000 people.