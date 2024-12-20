Lithuanian Investigators Find No ‘Unlawful Interference’ in DHL Cargo Plane Crash

Lithuania's authorities said Friday that police investigators had found no evidence of "unlawful interference" in the deadly crash of a DHL cargo plane last month, which had triggered suspicions of foul play.

The crash near Vilnius Airport, which killed one crew member of the plane coming from the German city of Leipzig, immediately raised questions over whether it could be connected to a recent series of sabotage cases some Western officials have blamed on Russia.

"Preliminary analysis of the... flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, as well as evidence collected at the crash site, has not revealed any evidence of unlawful interference," Lithuania's Justice Ministry said in a statement.

Investigators reached the preliminary conclusion after traveling to Germany to examine the flight recorders, which were recovered several days after the crash. However, Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office said in a separate statement Friday that the criminal investigation had "not ruled out any version" of the incident.