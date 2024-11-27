German Defense Chief Suggests Russian Involvement in Lithuania Plane Crash

This week’s deadly DHL cargo plane crash in Lithuania aligns with a pattern of incidents across Europe earlier this year that were attributed to Russia, Germany’s highest-ranking military officer said Wednesday.

Chief of Defense Carsten Breuer suggested that Russia may have been “exploring vulnerabilities” when the aircraft crashed near Vilnius airport on Monday. The crash, which killed one crew member, saw the plane hit several buildings and skid for several hundred meters.

“We already experienced a similar situation this summer, and now something happened that fits somewhere into this pattern,” Breuer told the ARD public broadcaster.

In July, a series of igniting parcels at logistics depots in Germany and Poland were linked to an alleged Russian sabotage campaign, aimed at triggering explosions on cargo flights.