German Ex-Soldier Found Guilty of Spying for Moscow

A German ex-soldier was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Monday for sharing secret military information with Russia following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

A court in Duesseldorf found the defendant, identified only as Thomas H., guilty of passing information from his job at a military procurement office to the Russian government.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to the crime, claiming he was hoping to obtain information in return that would help him get his family to safety in the event of a nuclear war between Moscow and the West.

The espionage case is one of several uncovered in Germany since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.