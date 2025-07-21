'A Lot of Work' Ahead Before Ukraine Peace Deal, Kremlin Says

Russian and Ukrainian delegates could meet for a third round of peace negotiations in Turkey later this week, Turkish and Russian media reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

An anonymous source told Russia’s state news agency TASS that a meeting “for the end of the week is being discussed, dates are being clarified.” Sources previously told TASS that talks would likely take place in Istanbul, where the first two rounds of peace negotiations were held.

Earlier, the Turkish version of The Independent cited diplomatic sources saying that Russian and Ukrainian delegates could meet in Istanbul on either Thursday or Friday, though the exact location of their possible meeting was still being discussed.

The Kremlin later on Monday appeared to confirm that planning for another round of negotiations was underway, adding that it would inform the public when specific dates were chosen. But it also sought to temper expectations ahead of those talks, saying that “a lot of diplomatic work still lies ahead.”