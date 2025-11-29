Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Kills One, Several Wounded – City Officials

By AFP
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) / Telegram

A Russian drone attack targeted the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Saturday, killing one person and wounding seven, authorities in Kyiv said.

Loud explosions were heard in the city around midnight, according to AFP journalists, and air defense forces were responding, officials said.

"Enemy drones are over the city, with air defense responding. There are multiple targets on the capital's outskirts," Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.

"Currently, in Kyiv, there is a total of one dead and seven injured, including one child," Tkachenko later posted.

He said the fatality was a man.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko warned people to remain in shelters during the attack.

Residential buildings in several districts and cars were damaged, he said.

"There are currently seven injured in the capital. Four of them have been hospitalized by medics," Klitschko said, also on Telegram.

Earlier, he posted that a 13-year-old child was among the wounded.

Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the Kyiv region, said two women were wounded in the town of Brovary.

"The enemy is heavily attacking the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Residential areas and people’s homes are under attack," Kalashnyk said.

Earlier this week, Russian drones and missiles rained down on Kyiv during the night, setting fires in apartment buildings.

City officials said seven people were killed.

The strikes come amid a diplomatic push based on a U.S. plan to end the conflict that Kyiv fears will hand big concessions to Moscow.

Ukrainian negotiators are expected in the U.S. this weekend for talks on the plan, a senior official briefed on the matter told AFP.

Washington's original proposal — drafted without input from Ukraine's European allies — would have seen Kyiv withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region and the U.S. de facto recognize Donetsk, Crimea and Luhansk regions as Russian.

The U.S. pared back the initial draft following criticism from Kyiv and Europe, but the current contents remain unclear.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kyiv

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ballistic Missile Used in Russian Attack on Ukrainian Government Building, Yermak Says

Sunday's attack was the first of its kind in the more than three-year war.
1 Min read

Trump Demands Putin End War After Russian Airstrikes on Kyiv Leave 12 Dead

The president said he was “not happy” about the overnight attack, adding that it was “very bad timing” as he tries to broker a peace deal.
3 Min read

Western Parts Power Russian Missile That Hit Kyiv Children’s Hospital – FT

A 2022 RUSI report said the Kh-101 had 31 foreign components with parts manufactured by companies including U.S.-based Intel Corporation and AMD-owned...
2 Min read

Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Wounds 9

Emergency workers could be seen clearing concrete and bent metal from one building ripped apart during the attack.
1 Min read