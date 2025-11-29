Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Kills One, Several Wounded – City Officials

A Russian drone attack targeted the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Saturday, killing one person and wounding seven, authorities in Kyiv said.

Loud explosions were heard in the city around midnight, according to AFP journalists, and air defense forces were responding, officials said.

"Enemy drones are over the city, with air defense responding. There are multiple targets on the capital's outskirts," Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.

"Currently, in Kyiv, there is a total of one dead and seven injured, including one child," Tkachenko later posted.

He said the fatality was a man.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko warned people to remain in shelters during the attack.

Residential buildings in several districts and cars were damaged, he said.

"There are currently seven injured in the capital. Four of them have been hospitalized by medics," Klitschko said, also on Telegram.

Earlier, he posted that a 13-year-old child was among the wounded.

Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the Kyiv region, said two women were wounded in the town of Brovary.

"The enemy is heavily attacking the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Residential areas and people’s homes are under attack," Kalashnyk said.

Earlier this week, Russian drones and missiles rained down on Kyiv during the night, setting fires in apartment buildings.

City officials said seven people were killed.

The strikes come amid a diplomatic push based on a U.S. plan to end the conflict that Kyiv fears will hand big concessions to Moscow.