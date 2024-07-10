Western Parts Power Russian Missile That Hit Kyiv Children’s Hospital – FT

Western-designed components are used in the type of Russian missile that struck a Kyiv children’s hospital this week, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing experts and Ukrainian officials.

At least 43 people were killed and almost 200 wounded in a Russian missile barrage across Ukraine on Monday, including a direct hit at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital, where at least four children and two people were killed. The United Nations says Russia likely fired a Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missile armed with several hundred kilograms of explosives from an aircraft at Okhmatdyt.

Moscow has claimed that Ukrainian air defense caused the damage in Kyiv, though eyewitness video of the strike shows the missile’s wings, nose, fuselage and external engine typical of the Kh-101.