Shelling Kills 3 Red Cross Workers in Eastern Ukraine

A Russian strike on Red Cross vehicles in eastern Ukraine killed three people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

"Today, the occupier attacked the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk region," Zelensky said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that three of its staffers had been killed when shelling hit a site of a planned frontline aid distribution in the region. It did not say who was behind the shelling.

"I condemn attacks on Red Cross personnel in the strongest terms," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement.

"It's unconscionable that shelling would hit an aid distribution site," she added.

"Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the loss of our colleagues and care for the injured," she said. "This tragedy unleashes a wave of grief all too familiar to those who have lost loved ones in armed conflict."

The attack happened in the village of Virolyubivka, several miles away from the front line in Donetsk.