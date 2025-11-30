Ukrainian Delegation Heads to U.S. for Peace Talks

Ukrainian negotiators are due to hold talks in the United States on Sunday to discuss the Trump administration's plan to end the war with Russia, with Kyiv facing pressure on both the military and political fronts.

As Russia advances on the front line, its forces targeted Ukraine's capital and the region for two nights in a row ahead of the talks in the United States.

A drone attack on the outskirts of Kyiv killed one person and wounded 11 on Saturday night, the regional governor said.

Hours earlier, a Ukrainian security source said Kyiv was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Black Sea that it believed were covertly transporting sanctioned Russian oil.