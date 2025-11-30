Ukrainian Delegation Heads to U.S. for Peace Talks

Ukrainian negotiators are due to hold talks in the United States on Sunday to discuss the Trump administration's plan to end the war with Russia, with Kyiv facing pressure on both the military and political fronts.
As Russia advances on the front line, its forces targeted Ukraine's capital and the region for two nights in a row ahead of the talks in the United States.
A drone attack on the outskirts of Kyiv killed one person and wounded 11 on Saturday night, the regional governor said.
Hours earlier, a Ukrainian security source said Kyiv was responsible for attacks on two oil tankers in the Black Sea that it believed were covertly transporting sanctioned Russian oil.
The U.S. talks come at a moment of turmoil for President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government. A major corruption investigation prompted him on Friday to dismiss his chief of staff and top negotiator, Andriy Yermak.
The Ukraine team, now led by Rustem Umerov, is due to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff in Florida on Sunday, a U.S. official said.
Washington has put forward a plan to end the war and is seeking to finalize it with Moscow and Kyiv.
An initial 28-point draft — prepared without input from Ukraine’s European partners — envisioned a Ukrainian withdrawal from the eastern Donetsk region and saw the United States effectively recognizing the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as annexed Crimea, as Russian.
The United States revised the proposal after criticism from Kyiv and European capitals, though its current terms remain unclear.
