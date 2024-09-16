Russia Orders More Evacuations in Kursk Region Amid Ongoing Ukrainian Incursion

Authorities in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region on Monday ordered the mandatory evacuation of two more districts along the border with Ukraine, as Kyiv’s forces remain in control of a large swath of Russian territory despite Moscow’s counteroffensive efforts.

“The regional crisis center has decided to mandate the evacuation of towns in the Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts, located within a 15-kilometer [9-mile] zone near the Ukrainian border,” Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said.

Those districts encompass dozens of villages and towns with a combined population of less than 40,000 people.

According to Radio Svoboda, the Russian-language service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the town of Rylsk, with 15,000 residents, is not currently subject to the evacuation orders.