Russia Orders More Evacuations in Kursk Region Amid Ongoing Ukrainian Incursion

A woman displaced by fighting in the Kursk region. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Authorities in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region on Monday ordered the mandatory evacuation of two more districts along the border with Ukraine, as Kyiv’s forces remain in control of a large swath of Russian territory despite Moscow’s counteroffensive efforts.

“The regional crisis center has decided to mandate the evacuation of towns in the Rylsky and Khomutovsky districts, located within a 15-kilometer [9-mile] zone near the Ukrainian border,” Kursk region Governor Alexei Smirnov said.

Those districts encompass dozens of villages and towns with a combined population of less than 40,000 people.

According to Radio Svoboda, the Russian-language service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the town of Rylsk, with 15,000 residents, is not currently subject to the evacuation orders.

The decision to evacuate residents appears to have been influenced by ongoing clashes in the Rylsky district, as reported by the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel, which claims to offer government insider information.

Smirnov previously informed President Vladimir Putin that eight districts in the Kursk region, with a total population of 152,000, were under evacuation orders since Ukraine launched its surprise incursion on Aug. 6.

Kyiv has claimed to have advanced several kilometers into Russian territory, capturing scores of towns and villages, including the border town of Sudzha.

Meanwhile, Moscow asserts that its forces have reclaimed at least a dozen villages in the Kursk region during its recent counteroffensive.

