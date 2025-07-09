Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Kursk City Beach Kills 3, Governor Says

Wreckage of a Ukrainian drone on the beach in Kursk. Social media

A Ukrainian drone attack killed three people, including a National Guard soldier, in the city of Kursk near the border with Ukraine, regional officials said.

"With deep sorrow, I report that three people died at the scene following the attack on the city beach," Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote on Telegram late Tuesday, adding later that seven others were wounded, including a young boy.

Khinshtein accused Ukrainian forces of an "inhumane attack" Tuesday night in which "the enemy deliberately struck a place where civilians were located."

There was no immediate response from authorities in Kyiv.

Khinshtein said early Wednesday in a separate post that the National Guard soldier "did not survive" after a second explosion occurred as he was evacuating people from the area following reports of the drone attack.

Of the seven wounded, five, including a five-year-old boy, were in serious condition, the governor said.

Another Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Rylsk, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Ukrainian border, wounded two people, according to Khinshtein.

AFP contributed reporting.

