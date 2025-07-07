Former Transportation Minister Roman Starovoit Found Dead With Gunshot Wound After Being Sacked by Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later dismissed claims that the ex-minister had fallen out of favor with Putin.

Putin dismissed Starovoit just over a year after appointing him, according to a decree published early Monday on the Kremlin’s website. The decree, which took immediate effect, did not specify the reason for Starovoit’s removal.

The spokesperson said that police investigators “are working at the scene to determine” the cause of death, adding that preliminary findings point to suicide. Unconfirmed reports in the Russian press claimed the ex-minister’s body was actually found on Saturday.

“Today, in the Odintsovo district [of Moscow]... Roman Vladimirovich Starovoit was found in his car with a gunshot wound,” a spokesperson from Russia’s Investigative Committee was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Former Transportation Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead on Monday in an apparent suicide, just hours after the Kremlin suddenly announced that President Vladimir Putin had dismissed him.

The president replaced Starovoit with Deputy Transportation Minister Andrei Nikitin, who will now serve as acting transportation minister. According to anonymous sources cited by the business newspaper Vedomosti, the decision to replace Starovoit was made “several months ago.”

Later on Monday, the Kremlin published a video of the president meeting with Nikitin, telling the new appointee: “I hope you will apply all your energy, knowledge, skills and organizational abilities to tackle the critical challenges facing this sector.”

Nikitin resigned as governor of the northwestern Novgorod region in February to assume the deputy role.

Putin had tapped Starovoit to lead the Transportation Ministry in May 2024 after he was elected as president for another six-year term. Before that, Starovoit served as governor of the southwestern Kursk region from 2018 to 2024.

His tenure as governor drew renewed scrutiny following Ukraine’s surprise incursion into the Kursk region last August. Since then, law enforcement authorities have made several high-profile arrests, including that of his successor Alexi Smirnov, over the alleged misuse of public funds.

Smirnov and his former deputy Alexei Dedov were arrested in April and accused of embezzling 1 billion rubles ($12.7 million) from the Kursk Region Development Corporation that was meant to be used for constructing defense fortifications along the border with Ukraine.

While Starovoit had not been directly implicated in the ongoing police investigations, later on Monday, the Kommersant business newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported that suspects in the embezzlement case, including Smirnov, recently testified against him.

Russian media previously reported that the breached border defenses, completed during Starovoit’s time as governor, cost almost 15 billion rubles ($190 million) and took nearly three years to construct.

Despite the large sums that went into building the fortifications, Ukrainian forces still managed to launch their incursion and rapidly seize large swaths of the Kursk region last summer, facing little resistance.

Political analyst Yevgeny Minchenko called Starovoit’s dismissal “predictable,” adding that “the Kursk region situation has caught up with him.” Michenko also described Nikitin as a “conservative” candidate for his replacement.