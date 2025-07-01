Ukrainian Drone Attack on Izhevsk Kills and Wounds Multiple People

Multiple people were killed and several others wounded in a Ukrainian drone strike on an industrial facility in the city of Izhevsk, Russian authorities said early Tuesday.

Igor Brechalov, head of the republic of Udmurtia where Izhevsk is located, said an “enterprise” had been targeted in the city, which lies around 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Brechalov posted a video from the scene but did not name the facility. He initially reported unspecified “victims,” later saying there were “dead and badly injured.”

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, claimed the target was the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol, which he said produces kamikaze drones for the Russian military.

The independent Telegram news outlet Astra, which previously reported a Ukrainian drone strike on Kupol in November, said it had geolocated the plant based on videos of the attack shared on social media.