Putin and Macron Hold First Phone Call Since 2022 – Kremlin

"Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron," the Kremlin said in a statement, making it their first such conversation since September 2022, several months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

