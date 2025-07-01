Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin and Macron Hold First Phone Call Since 2022 – Kremlin

By AFP
France's Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin at a February 2022 meeting in the Kremlin. Thibault Camus / EPA / POOL MAXPPP OUT / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held their first known telephone conversation since 2022, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron," the Kremlin said in a statement, making it their first such conversation since September 2022, several months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Macron , France , Putin

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

France Says Mariupol Humanitarian Mission Not Possible 'At This Stage'

Putin told Macron that Ukrainian "nationalists" in Mariupol would have to "lay down their arms" before Russian forces allow any emergency humanitarian...

Macron Believes 'The Worst Is to Come' in Ukraine After Putin Call – Aide

The aide said Putin appears intent on seizing "the whole of Ukraine." 

Macron’s Refusal of Russian Covid Test Behind Distanced Putin Talks

Sources close to Macron said he refused the test on the grounds that he didn’t want to hand over his DNA to the Russian state. 

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Russian 'Security Guarantees' – Kremlin

The call is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic discussions over the conflict in Ukraine and disagreements between Russia and the West over security concerns...