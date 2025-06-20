Russian Strikes on Odesa Kill 1, Wound at Least 13 Others

One person was killed and more than a dozen others were wounded in Russia's latest aerial attack on Ukraine, which targeted the southern port city of Odesa, officials said on Friday.
Ukraine's emergency services published images of firefighters helping a woman in pyjamas climb from the window of a housing block in flames.
Law enforcement authorities said one person was killed and 13 were wounded in Odesa, including three rescue workers who were hurt at the site of the attack.
"The strike damaged residential buildings, universities, civilian infrastructure and transportation," Odesa region Governor Oleh Kiper said. "Large fires broke out but were quickly extinguished by emergency crews."
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 86 drones in the barrage, adding that air defense systems downed 70.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces destroyed at least 61 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight.
Odesa, one of Ukraine's largest port cities, has regularly faced Russian attacks since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion in February 2022.
