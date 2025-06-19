Russian Army Says It Downed Nearly 90 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Thursday that its air defense systems destroyed 85 Ukrainian drones overnight and into the morning.

The military initially reported downing 81 drones between Wednesday evening and 6:40 a.m. Moscow time, later updating the figure to include four additional drones intercepted over the Rostov and Tula regions, as well as annexed Crimea.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Nearly half of the drones targeted the Bryansk and Kursk regions near the Ukrainian border. Local authorities reported minor damage but no injuries or deaths.

Airports in the cities of Volgograd, Saratov, and Kaluga temporarily suspended flights during the attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force said it downed 88 of 104 Russian drones launched overnight.