Aeroflot Cancels Tehran Flights After Israel Launches Strikes on Iran

Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot has canceled flights to Tehran following overnight Israeli strikes on Iran, citing safety concerns, the airline’s press service said Friday.
The cancellations come after the Israel Defense Forces carried out large-scale attacks on “dozens” of sites across Iran, including its nuclear program, and reportedly killing several top military officials.
“Due to the closure of Iran’s airspace and in order to ensure flight safety, Aeroflot is forced to adjust the schedule of a number of flights. Flights between Moscow and Tehran have been canceled,” the airline said in a statement.
Aeroflot added that several other routes in the region have also been impacted. Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and the Maldives are now being rerouted through Pakistani airspace.
The airline said the changes would remain in place until the situation stabilizes.
Later on Friday, the Russian airline Red Wings said it had cancelled all flights to and from Israel until Saturday. Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was also closed until further notice as the country remained on high alert amid fears of Iranian retaliation.
Jordan, which borders Israel, announced Friday that it had closed its airspace.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the overnight attack, dubbed “Rising Lion,” was aimed at “rolling back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” adding that it would take “many days.”
