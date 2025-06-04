Russia Says ’No Damage’ to Crimean Bridge After Ukrainian Attack

Moscow said Wednesday that a Ukrainian attack on the bridge that links the annexed Crimean peninsula to Russia caused “no damage.”
Ukraine's SBU security service said Tuesday it had detonated a bomb on one of the bridge's underwater pillars, publishing footage of a blast coming out of the water and debris flying.
“There was indeed an explosion,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Nothing was damaged. The bridge is working,” he said.
Ukraine has targeted the 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge repeatedly since Russia launched its full-scale military invasion in February 2022.
It was severely damaged in October 2022 when a bomb loaded onto a truck exploded on the bridge, reducing transport capacity and forcing Russia to undertake months of repairs.
Ukraine says the road and rail link is used to move Russian troops and military equipment, making it a legitimate target.
Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 at the start of fighting between Kyiv and Russian-backed separatists in the east, following a pro-EU revolution in Ukraine.
The multi-billion-dollar bridge was opened in 2018 and is seen by both Ukraine and Russia as a highly symbolic marker of Moscow's seizure of the peninsula.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.