'Catastrophic': Experts Sound Alarm Over Possible Crimea Deal

Recognizing Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea would undermine the international order and raise serious legal challenges, experts said as the Kremlin on Monday called the concession "imperative" to resolving the conflict.

The comments came as U.S. President Donald Trump pushed Russia to accept a ceasefire, telling reporters on Sunday that he believed Volodymyr Zelensky might concede Crimea as part of a settlement — a suggestion the Ukrainian leader has repeatedly rejected.

But as a possible deal looms, experts raised concerns over the legality of any agreement, which would mark a monumental shift in the post-World War II international order.

"The message it sends is that it can pay off, for great powers at least, to violate that prohibition of the use of force," said Lauri Malksoo, an international law professor at the University of Tartu in Estonia.

'Catastrophic consequences'

After 1945, nations set rules to uphold international law — and made it clear that borders could not be changed by force.

As a result, "there has been no case of a country expanding its size by militarily seizing the territory of another for 80 years," said Phillips O'Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews.